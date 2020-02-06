Gary Lee McCann of Neshannock Township escaped his handcuffs after he was arrested for stealing a vehicle, according to an account of a rash of attempted vehicle thefts reported by the Shenango Township police.
McCann, 44, of 1362 Sunrise Drive, initially had stolen a vehicle from a fenced-in area of the New Castle Area Transit Authority park and ride lot on U.S. Route 422, on Dec. 12, 2019, according to a criminal complaint. When he broke free at the police station that day after his arrest for that theft, he then stole a pickup truck from Federal Servicing LLC’s lot on Cass Street to flee police, according to a criminal complaint.
McCann was arrested in New York state by authorities and returned to Lawrence County. Police were tipped off by a man who reported that McCann had sold him the stolen pickup truck. McCann is housed in the Lawrence County jail.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Shenango Township police, McCann fled around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 12, and stole the pickup truck around 4 p.m. from Federal Servicing LLC.
Officers from New Castle Police Department, the county sheriff’s department, New Wilmington borough and Pennsylvania State Police launched a search for him using a police dog and a drone, but they did not locate him.
Police later learned he had stolen a blue Chevrolet Silverado truck from Federal Servicing LLC’s parking lot, which is across Big Run Creek from where the dog had lost track of him. The company’s owner informed police the keys were in the truck and the gate to the lot had been damaged from the truck having been driven through it.
The owner told police that someone also had tried to steal eight diesel tractors, and a key was missing from one of them. He told police that when he arrived at work, all of the vehicles inside the fenced-in lot had the keys turned in the “on” or “auxiliary” positions and that all of their doors had been left open, the report said.
Shenango Township police alerted law enforcement authorities in New York State after learning McCann might be heading there because they knew he had lived there previously. On Dec. 13, New York authorities alerted Shenango Township police that a traffic camera on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County captured the plate of the stolen truck, the court papers say.
On Dec. 14, a Jamestown, New York police officer spoke with a man who said he had just bought a truck from someone name “Gary” and that the circumstances were suspicious, and that he also had bought a snowplow and a generator that was in the truck. The man identified McCann from a photo array, according to the report.
McCann was arrested in New York on fugitive from justice charges out of Pennsylvania in connection with the truck theft, the report said, and he was returned to New Castle for arraignment on Dec. 16 on the original theft and escape charges. Those counts, filed Dec. 12, included theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, escape, flight to avoid apprehension and driving while his license was suspended. District Judge Scott McGrath committed McCann to the Lawrence County jail.
McCann waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges and they were held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. His jail bond was set at $20,000.
In connection with the pickup truck theft and attempted theft of the tractors, McCann was charged Tuesday with nine counts of criminal attempt at theft, and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass in an enclosed area and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned by District Judge David B. Rishel, who set an additional jail bond of $50,000.
