A Wilmington Township man is facing charges for the reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old boy.
State police filed the charges against Dustin Thomas Miller, 24, of 397 State Route 956 on Wednesday in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred in January.
Police said they received a report of the encounter on Jan. 27. A forensic interview was conducted Feb. 11 with the child at UPMC Children's Advocacy Center of Lawrence County. The child told interviewers that Miller had touched him inappropriately. In an interview the next day with the state police, Miller told police that he had put his hands down the child's pants.
He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person younger than 13, and corruption of minors. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until legally determined (or adjudicated) to be guilty.
