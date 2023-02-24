A Lower East Side man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly entered a couple's home and assaulted them.
New Castle police filed charges against Andre Upshaw, 44, of Culbertson Place, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, Upshaw reportedly entered the home of a family on Scott Street and assaulted the wife, then her husband, who tried to hold him until the police arrived.
The report states the couple's son had taken out their trash and thrown it into a dumpster across the street from their house. Several minutes later, the couple heard a loud ponding on their door, and as the husband answered it, a man, later identified as Upshaw, entered and confronted him about the trash.
The man told police Upshaw shoved him, and the wife got between them and Upshaw repeatedly punched her in the face several times. The husband said he punched Upshaw in the face a few times in defense of his wife, the report said.
According to the complaint, the husband told police he and Upshaw continued fighting in the back yard, and Upshaw picked up a brick and swung it at him several times. The man tackled Upshaw, and attempted to hold him on the ground until the police arrived, but Upshaw bit him on the arm and he let him go. Upshaw then drove away in a red Toyota Camry, threatening the couple that he would be back with a gun, they told police.
The police identified Upshaw through a crime network photo and the couple confirmed he was the man who assaulted them, the report said.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
The police took Upshaw into custody at an address on Etna Street. He is charged with one count each of burglary and aggravated assault, and two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his bond at $25,000. He posted bail was freed, pending his preliminary hearing.
Upshaw also is awaiting trial on drug-related charges and traffic citations from a traffic stop a year ago.
