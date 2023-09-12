An Allegheny County man is in custody after he reportedly was caught breaking into and entering cars in various locations in the downtown New Castle area.
New Castle police have charged Matthew James Kralik, 40, of Springdale, in connection with thefts from vehicles. He also is accused of harboring pills and money inside a body cavity and ingesting one of the pills after his arrest Friday night.
The police received a call around 8 p.m. about a man walking around the parking lot of Riverside Apartments on West North Street, checking the doors of vehicles in the lot. A caller reported tools, a baseball bat and papers were sitting next to a blue Dodge that was parked there, according to a criminal complaint.
The police found a bat, jumper cables, compact discs and papers next to the car. A woman witness said she saw the man taking items from the trunk of the car and setting them next to it. She yelled at him to get away from the car, and he left, the report said. About 15 minutes later, the police were called regarding a man matching the same description rifling through the glove compartment of a silver Nissan in the vicinity of the New Castle Sanitation Authority office.
A man who was nearby was calling 911 and told officer that a man also was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge at 29 S. Mercer St. Some of the vehicle owners there reported items missing from them, the report said.
One person's debit card had been turned in by an employee from Speedway after someone tried to use it, police reported.
The police went to Speedway, where a clerk said the man had been there earlier trying to break into vehicles in the parking lot and was told to leave, the complaint states. They viewed him on a surveillance video.
The police located the man, later identified as Kralik, inside a third-floor unit at Sussex apartments in the 300 block of North Mercer Street, and he had a stolen wallet with him, police reported.
The man entered an apartment, left the door open and officers found Kralik kneeling on the floor looking through contents of wallets that belonged to people who had reported items missing from their vehicles, police reported.
He was arrested, and while in his jail cell at the city police station, he banged on the door to get the officers' attention, the complaint states. He told them he found a pill and handed a small blue tablet to them, the report said, and told them he had ingested one of them.
Upon strip searching Kralik, the police found 54 of the same pills, a $5 bill and dollar bill that had been hidden inside a body cavity. He also had given police a false name, they said, and his real identity was confirmed by a JNet photo, the report said.
Kralik is charged with a felony count of illegal access device, three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of theft and one count each of receiving stolen property and providing false identification to officers.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $30,000 bond.
Kralik also is wanted on a bench warrant in Allegheny County for charges filed earlier this year by Springdale police of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. He had posted bail on those charges and failed to show for his formal arraignment and his bail was revoked, according to court documents.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.