A Wilmington Township man is accused of being paid to do roofing work and not performing the work.
He also is accused of telling the homeowner that he had insurance and a bond, when he did not, according to county detectives.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office has charged Matthew Steven Leslie, 42, of Cottage Grove, in connection with the payment he received for the work to be done at a house on Scott Street in the Croton area, but did not perform.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told the detective that she had hired Leslie to put a new roof on her house. She said he told her he was bonded and insured, and she paid him $2,100 up front for half of the work, which was to cost $4,200. She said that Leslie later told her he needed $1,600 for materials and she paid him, the paperwork stated.
The woman reported that Leslie never did the work, and her house subsequently was severely damaged from the weather. She told investigators that when she filed a damage claim of $36,883 with her insurance company, she learned that Leslie did not have insurance.
A detective reported that he met with Leslie, who presented the contract for the work that was to have started on May 6, 2019.
According to the complaint, the woman’s house as a result of the damage is uninhabitable and is under construction by a restoration service. A detective reported that Leslie had admitted to him that he is not bonded or insured.
The paperwork noted that the state’s Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act of 2008 mandates registration for contractors who do home improvements in Pennsylvania, and the statute establishes minimum insurance requirements for contractors and creates a criminal penalty for home improvement fraud.
Leslie is charged with making false statements to induce an agreement for home improvement services, and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.
