An East Side man was arrested after a GPS led officers to a stolen go-cart in a truck that police said he was driving.
Police reported the go-cart was stolen last week from outside of a Shenango Township garage.
They have charged 32-year-old James Landovis Jones Jr. of 760 Lathrop St. in connection with the theft.
According to a criminal complaint, the owners reported that a pressure washer and a dark blue Giant bicycle also were missing from the property.
The police followed tracks in the grass that led to wooded area, and they found the go-cart hidden in the woods, covered by weeds and vegetation that had been pulled out of the ground, the report states.
The officers continued following the tracks and found that the person who apparently took the go-cart had gone back to the house and stolen the other items. The tracks then went onto Savannah Road toward Pennsylvania Avenue.
The police placed a GPS tracking device on the go-cart, and the tracker on Sunday showed the go-cart had been moved from the woods into New Castle, and ultimately to the rear of a house on Lathrop Street. As police arrived there, they found a man sitting in the driver seat of a truck. He refused to listen to their orders and struggled with them, they said. An officer released his canine, which bit the man, getting him to comply, according to the report.
The man was identified as Jones, police said, and the go-cart was in the truck bed with the ignition wires ripped out of it.
Jones is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and resisting arrest. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $20,000 bond.
