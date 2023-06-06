A Struthers, Ohio, man was arrested Monday after his car crashed into a brick wall and officers confiscated a loaded gun from his pants.
He later broke the lock on his jail cell and tried to escape from the city police station, New Castle police reported.
New Castle police charged Larry Marquise Weathersby, 27, with driving under the influence in connection with the accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Neal and Taylor streets.
According to a criminal complaint, the New Castle Fire Department responded to the accident and reported to the police a man was walking on Pearson Street, leaving the accident scene. Officers were called to East Washington Street where a man identified as Weathersby was lying in the street, and he had a registration card in his jacket for the gold Honda that had hit the wall, police reported.
The police retrieved the gun and two magazines with ammunition from him and took him to the hospital for a blood test, which he refused. He was then taken to the police station and placed in a holding cell, the report said.
Police reported when he broke the door handle to his cell, he got out of the cell and ran down a hallway and was detained by an officer.
Police said Weathersby has a license to carry a gun. He was not charged with a gun offense.
In addition to a DUI charge, he is facing one count each of institutional vandalism and escape. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $2,500.
His car was towed from the accident scene.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.