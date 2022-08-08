A Scott Township man is in the Lawrence County jail after reportedly breaking into a home and using brass knuckles to assault an 86-year-old neighbor.
State police arrested Chad William Faraone, 40, of Route 956, in connection with that and another reported break-in where he reportedly stole a car.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were first called to a home in the 200 block of Route 956 in Scott Township around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, where a couple reported Faraone broke into their house while they were sleeping and assaulted the husband when he was awoken by the noise. Police noted two doors to the couple's home had been kicked in and one was removed from the door frame and still locked with the deadbolt.
The husband told police Farone was wearing brass knuckles and struck him in the face and head, knocking him on the floor. He said he was sleeping around 2:15 a.m. when he awoke to hear the kitchen door being kicked in. He said he went into the living kitchen and Faraone attacked him, the report said.
He said he got up and asked Faraone, "Why are you hitting me? I'm an 86-year-old man," and Faraone swung at him again with the brass knuckles, hitting him on top of the head, the complaint states. The man was bleeding from his face and head, police reported.
The man's wife said she walked out of the bedroom and asked Faraone if he wanted something to eat or drink, and he stared at them for about two minutes, then left, according to the court papers.
A second criminal complaint against Faraone reports police received another call Thursday of a burglary in the 100 block of Route 956, where the front door had been kicked in and debris scattered all over the front porch. A couple there told police a white 2017 Toyota Prius was stolen from the garage. The woman used a tracking app linked to the car and found it was at Love's Truck Stop on Route 108 near Slippery Rock. She said the car's movement was first detected around 5 p.m. Thursday, from their house on Route 956.
Police went to the truck stop and found Faraone in the driver's seat of the stolen Prius with the motor running, the report said. He was arrested and was found to have brass knuckles with him, they reported.
Police while investigating that burglary found a cell phone in the yard, and inside, a curtain and a curtain rod were pulled down, a table lamp was broken, a television stand was turned and the television was broken from having been struck by a blunt object, the report said. Broken glass was on the kitchen floor from the glass front of a cabinet, and the stove had been pulled away from the wall and unplugged. The bathroom walls were damaged from having been struck with an object that left indentations in the drywall.
In connection with the first burglary and assault, Faraone is facing one count each of burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment, simple assault, criminal trespass, possessing an offensive weapon, loitering and prowling at night and two counts of criminal mischief. District Judge Rick Russo set his jail bond for those offenses at $30,000.
Faraone additionally is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief in connection with the burglary and car theft. Russo committed him to the Lawrence County jail on both reported burglaries, and set his bond for the second set of charges at another $100,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
