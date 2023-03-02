A New Castle man is in custody after he reportedly entered a South Side home, assaulted a man then struggled with and threatened police officers.
New Castle police arrested Jabril Malik Henley, 31, of Jefferson Street, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 26. The charges were filed Thursday.
He was placed in jail on an outstanding warrant, having been wanted on a warrant for sexual assault-related charges that were filed against him in October.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, police were called to a house on South Jefferson Street regarding a man, later identified as Henley, entering the house through the front door. The resident there requested an ambulance, reporting Henley caused her a possible concussion.
When police arrived, Henley was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Pontiac G6, and he got out and walked around the back of the house.
Two officers followed him and arrested him. Upon searching him, they asked him if he had anything with him that could stab, stick or poke them. He answered, “If I did, I would stab you,” the report said.
Henley resisted arrest and they tried to take him to the ground, when he and an officer both tripped on a pile of wood and fell, and the officer injured his shoulder, the complaint states. The other officer restrained Henley and he laughed at the injured officer, the report said. As they tried to place him into a police car, he struggled with them and threatened them, they said.
Police said the woman whose house he entered has an active Protection from Abuse order against him.
Henley is charged with resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and drunkenness in connection with the incident. He was arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond. He also is being held on the warrant.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
