A New Castle man who drowned in a Washington Township quarry was accidental, state police and the Lawrence County coroner determined.
State police reported Kevin Eggleston, 55, of the city's West Side drowned while swimming in the quarry off Keno Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson reported Eggleston was with about 10 friends who lost sight of him. His friends called 911 and local fire departments responded with divers who recovered his body within a couple of minutes from water that was 12 to 15 feet deep.
Johnson said no autopsy was performed.
Police said some of his friends who had been there when he disappeared were gone by the time emergency units arrived. Police are asking any additional witnesses contact them at (724) 598-2211.
