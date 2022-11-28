A 74-year-old Edinburg man is wanted for the reported indecent assault of a 9-year-old girl.
Mahoning Township police said a warrant has been issued for Paul Cooper of Kenny Lane, in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred in July, 2019, at Cooper's home.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Cooper, the girl had gone to a neighbor's house to swim and told the neighbor that Cooper had been sexually assaulting her and taking nude photos of her.
Lawrence County Children and Youth Services workers interviewed the girl, who told them that Cooper had taken her to dinner and asked to take in appropriate photos of her in exchange for money and other items. Cooper reportedly had bought the girl a cell phone and gave her $20 in cash, according to the report.
The police served a search warrant at his home, and they conducted a forensic interview with the child, who told them that Cooper asked her multiple times for inappropriate photos of her, and that he would touch her front and back private parks while in his vehicle. He told the girl that if she ever told anyone, that he would go to jail, the girl reportedly told investigators.
Cooper is facing felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation and computer sex act.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.