A youngster visits with Santa on Saturday at the Hometown Holiday Market at the Cascade Galleria.
A Town Mall Pizza worker slices up a few pieces of pie on Saturday.
Salvation Army Captain Elliott Higgins plays guitar on Saturday.
A display inside the Cascade Galleria.
It’s been decades since the Towne Mall was buzzing with customers shopping for the holidays.
That all changed this weekend as hundreds flocked to the mall, now known as the Cascade Galleria, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a Hometown Holiday Market event. More than 70 vendors, community organizations and boutiques filled storefronts for the weekend festivities, which also featured opportunities to take pictures with Santa and have a horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown.
The weekend event was put on by New Visions for Lawrence County and Feola Entertainment.
Castle Chic Boutique
Kelly Pezzuolo of Castle Chic Boutique greets a customer on Saturday.
Trees
Christmas trees are decorated and lit inside the Cascade Galleria.
Santa
A youngster visits with Santa on Saturday at the Hometown Holiday Market at the Cascade Galleria.
Fountain
A youngster looks on at the fountain inside the Cascade Galleria.
Girl
Town Mall Pizza
A Town Mall Pizza worker slices up a few pieces of pie on Saturday.
Elliott Higgins
Salvation Army Captain Elliott Higgins plays guitar on Saturday.
Displays
A display for Aunt Deena's Boutique.
Shop Small
A display inside the Cascade Galleria.
Display
A display inside the Cascade Galleria.
Display
A tree is decorated inside the Cascade Galleria.
Nativity
A child looks at a nativity scene set up by Holy Spirit Parish inside the Cascade Galleria on Saturday.
