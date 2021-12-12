It’s been decades since the Towne Mall was buzzing with customers shopping for the holidays.

That all changed this weekend as hundreds flocked to the mall, now known as the Cascade Galleria, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a Hometown Holiday Market event. More than 70 vendors, community organizations and boutiques filled storefronts for the weekend festivities, which also featured opportunities to take pictures with Santa and have a horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown.

The weekend event was put on by New Visions for Lawrence County and Feola Entertainment.

Holiday market at the Cascade Galleria

