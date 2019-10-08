An Oak Leaf Estates man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
New Castle police arrested Roberto Flynn Gardner, 35, of Parkwood Court, who also has an address on Erie Street, on Sept. 24, after the incident was reported to the police.
The teen in a forensic interview the day after the incident reported to authorities that Gardner sexually assaulted her after she fell asleep while the teen was watching a movie with Gardner and a relative one night in February this year.
Police reported that a DNA sampling from the teen matched that of Gardner.
He is charged with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent of another, indecent assault without consent of another and corruption of minors. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and all of his charges have been bound over to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. He is being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.
