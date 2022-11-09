New Castle News customers who receive their newspapers through same-day mail by the post office will receive Friday's paper on Saturday.
The post office will be closed Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Subscribers who receive newspapers from carriers or customers who buy single copies will see no change in receiving Friday's edition.
Subscribers who have a print subscription are able to also read The News’ replica E-paper online, years of archives and have unlimited access to ncnewsonline.com for no additional cost.
An account can be made at ncnewsonline.com or call the circulation department at (724) 654-6651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.