Voters who go to the polls on Election Day should see shorter lines than normal for a presidential election, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Wednesday.
With 3 million votes being submitted through mail-in ballots, the number of voters going to the polls should be reduced, Boockvar said. By Wednesday, just under 2 million mail-in ballots had already been submitted to county election offices.
“I think we’re going to end up with half of the people” voting on Election Day compared to in-person voting before mail-in voting was legalized, she said.
This is the first presidential election in which voters in Pennsylvania can vote by mail without providing an excuse.
Nevertheless, there are factors that could complicate the lines even with fewer people in them, Boockvar said. For example, because of social-distancing, there will be more space between voters making the lines seem longer, she said.
Another issue that will be poll workers coping with an expected increase in the number of people seeking to use provisional ballots. Voters may need to vote by provisional ballot if there are questions about whether they are eligible to vote or if there has been an issue with their mail-in vote.
With 1 million mail-in ballots still undelivered to election offices with less than a week to go before the election, state officials have been urging people to hand-deliver their mail-in ballots rather than count on the mail to deliver them on time.
Voters can hand-deliver those mail-in ballots to their county election office or bring them to the polls. A voter who has their complete mail-in ballot package, with secrecy and exterior envelope, would be able to hand-deliver it at the polls. However, when voters who requested mail-in ballots show up at the polls without the complete mail-in ballot package, they will be told to vote by provisional ballot, a process that typically takes more time than normal in-person voting.
“I think ultimately, the lines will move faster in that there will be so many fewer people,” Boockvar said. “There will be different bottlenecks.”
Emergency planning
Boockvar, other state officials and federal prosecutors said that they will be working cooperatively to ensure that the election takes place safely and to ensure that the public can have faith in the integrity of the results.
“To maintain ordered liberty and the consent of the people, we must ensure that our elections are free and fair – both in reality and in the public’s perception,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Voters who go to the polls on Election Day should see shorter lines than normal for a presidential election, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Wednesday.
With 3 million votes being submitted through mail-in ballots, the number of voters going to the polls should be reduced, Boockvar said. By Wednesday, just under 2 million mail-in ballots had already been submitted to county election offices.
“I think we’re going to end up with half of the people” voting on Election Day compared to in-person voting before mail-in voting was legalized, she said.
This is the first presidential election in which voters in Pennsylvania can vote by mail without providing an excuse.
Nevertheless, there are factors that could complicate the lines even with fewer people in them, Boockvar said. For example, because of social-distancing, there will be more space between voters making the lines seem longer, she said.
Another issue that will be poll workers coping with an expected increase in the number of people seeking to use provisional ballots. Voters may need to vote by provisional ballot if there are questions about whether they are eligible to vote or if there has been an issue with their mail-in vote.
With 1 million mail-in ballots still undelivered to election offices with less than a week to go before the election, state officials have been urging people to hand-deliver their mail-in ballots rather than count on the mail to deliver them on time.
Voters can hand-deliver those mail-in ballots to their county election office or bring them to the polls. A voter who has their complete mail-in ballot package, with secrecy and exterior envelope, would be able to hand-deliver it at the polls. However, when voters who requested mail-in ballots show up at the polls without the complete mail-in ballot package, they will be told to vote by provisional ballot, a process that typically takes more time than normal in-person voting.
“I think ultimately, the lines will move faster in that there will be so many fewer people,” Boockvar said. “There will be different bottlenecks.”
Emergency planning
Boockvar, other state officials and federal prosecutors said that they will be working cooperatively to ensure that the election takes place safely and to ensure that the public can have faith in the integrity of the results.
“To maintain ordered liberty and the consent of the people, we must ensure that our elections are free and fair – both in reality and in the public’s perception,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.