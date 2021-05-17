By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Even with lower voter turnout, both in-person and through mail-in ballots, both state election officials and reform advocates are warning that full results may not be available for key statewide races on Tuesday night as county officials across the state deal with mail-in voting.
State officials say that more than 800,000 Pennsylvanians sought mail-in ballots for the primary, and through Monday, almost 500,000 mail-in ballots had been submitted.
More than 2.6 million mail-in ballots were submitted in November and 1.5 million votes were cast by mail in the 2020 presidential primary.
State data shows that 485,000 mail-in ballots had been returned through Monday, more than half of them, 239,000 of them, from Allegheny County, Philadelphia and the four suburban counties surrounding Philadelphia -- Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery.
The Department of State on Monday warned that full results may not be available for days.
“The overwhelming majority of all ballots will be counted within a few days after the election,” according to a press release from the Department of State.
“The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our election returns site,” Department of State Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid said. “We collaborate with all 67 county election offices to consolidate results as soon as they are available,” she said.
The electionreturns.pa.gov site will provide for each race a breakdown of votes cast at polling places on Election Day, votes cast by mail ballot and votes cast by provisional ballot. The department will post unofficial results on the site as it receives reports from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m.
While many counties may have all their ballots counted, if it takes days for the state’s larger counties to wrap up their election counts, statewide results will likely hang in the balance, said Ray Murphy, deputy director of Pennsylvania Voice, a Philadelphia based coalition focused on mobilizing people of color to vote.
“Even something as simple as a simple yes/no question takes time to count because all those ballots need to be scanned,” said Ray Murphy, deputy director of Pennsylvania Voice, a.
“We’re going to navel-gaze for days,” he said, waiting for final election results in the statewide questions and races.
Allegheny County accounts for 75,000 of the mail-in ballots submitted through Monday.
The four suburban counties outside Philadelphia account for almost 114,000 of the mail-in ballots submitted through Monday. Just over 50,000 mail-in ballots had been submitted in Philadelphia through Monday.
Unlike 2020, which was a presidential election year, there are no federal races being decided in 2021. In addition to local and county elections, the only statewide races involve appeals court judges.
There are four ballot questions being decided in the primary including three potential changes to the state Constitution.
While this is a primary election even voters who are not members of a political party are eligible to vote on the ballot questions, according to the Department of State.
One question asks voters whether to amend the state Constitution to bar discrimination based on race or ethnicity.
The other two potential changes to the Constitution would limit governors’ emergency powers -- one would allow the General Assembly to end emergency declarations by a majority vote; the other would automatically end emergency declarations after 21 days unless the General Assembly approves extensions.
The fourth ballot question asks whether fire departments with paid first-responders ought to be able to use loans that have previously been reserved for volunteer departments.
Ken Kroski, a spokesman for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said that the reduced number of mail-in ballots “should help to shorten the processing time for everyone, but we can't speculate on the length of time” it will take to complete the election count, he said.
The county leaders have been lobbying to get the General Assembly to pass legislation providing county election officials more time to prepare mail-in ballots for counting. Current law bars counties from the beginning of the pre-canvassing process until the morning of the election.
“If the Election Code had been amended to allow counties to begin pre-canvassing prior to Election Day, it would make it more likely that counties could provide more timely results from mail-in ballots,” Kroski said.
It’s not the only issue that must be confronted, Murphy said.
County leaders across the state took steps to be prepared to handle the mail-in ballots as much as they could ahead of the presidential election. It’s not clear how much attention has been deviated toward preparing for the primary, he said.
Another issue is that several counties turned to grants from the non-profit Center for Tech and Civic Life to help with the 2020 election.
If the counties bought equipment with that money, they will still have it. But if the funding went toward the cost of adding temporary personnel, the counties will need to find other ways to pay for the added costs of counting the mail-in ballots, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.