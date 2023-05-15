Tuesday is the primary election, and as of Monday, there were 1,212 mail-in ballots that have not been returned to the courthouse.
Lawrence County Director of Elections Tim Germani reminded those voters who have ballots at home to complete them, seal them in their secrecy envelopes, then outer envelopes and deposit them in the drop box at the courthouse entrance. Or, they can take them directly into the courthouse and deliver them in person to the county elections office before 8 p.m. Tuesday when the polls close, he said.
Germani reported to the county board of elections at a special meeting Monday that his office, upon receiving applications from voters, sent out 4,391 mail-in or absentee ballots for this primary election. Of those, 3,179 or 73 percent had been returned as of Monday morning.
Any of those remaining voters who decide to go to the polls instead of returning their absentee ballots should take the blank ballots and all of their envelopes with them to the polls and submit them to the judge of elections to be issued a provisional ballot. First-time voters will be required to provide their identification at the elections office.
Germani emphasized no ballots will be accepted after 8 p.m. Tuesday, regardless of the postmark. The law says they must be returned by 8 p.m. the day of elections when the polls close.
He reported the final count of registered voters for Tuesday's primary is 55,281. Of those, 21,326 are Democrats and 27,378 are Republicans. Totals of those registered but who cannot vote in the primary, are 247 Libertarians and 6,380 of other party affiliations.
The return board will meet Friday after the election. Its members are Germani, and county elections workers Susan Kite, Becky Domin, Jackie Graziani, Liz Lombardo, members of the election board and Solicitor Jason Medure. The election board members are county Commissioner Brian D. Burick, attorney John R. Seltzer and county maintenance consultant Frank Piccari.
At that meeting, the board will go through the bags from all of the precincts to make sure the number of ballots sent out to them matches what comes back in, to ensure that none are missing, Germani said. The return board also will count the provisional and military ballots. He said the county has received only one military ballot.
The time lapse from Tuesday's election until the return board meets Friday allows the county workers to make sure everything is collected from the 75 precincts at their respective polling locations (some sites have two precincts), and it allows people who voted by provisional ballots time to go to the courthouse and present their identification, he explained.
Pre-canvassing by an appointed board will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, when all of the mail-in ballots will be removed from the outer envelopes and placed all together and mixed up in their secrecy envelopes, then opened and tabulated on the machines.
Germani emphasized that no one sees the tabulated mail-in results until after 8 p.m.
Anyone involved in the entire election process takes an oath before beginning the work, he said.
He said that of the mail-in ballots returned so far, 2,374 are Democrat and 805 are Republican.
The election will be certified by June 5. Until then, all results are unofficial.
