Registered voters who want to use a mail-in ballot to vote in the May 18 Pennsylvania primary election have less than one week left to request one.
According to the state Department of State, more than 700,000 Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail-in ballot and more than 47,000 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.
“Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail ballot or to apply in person at their county election office,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said. “They can also vote early in person by applying for a mail ballot at their county election office, filling it out and returning it all in the same visit.”
Mail-in ballot applications are available at the Lawrence County voter services office on the first floor of the Lawrence County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mail ballot applications must be received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Voted mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. May 18, Election Day.
