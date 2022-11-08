The counting of mail-in and absentee ballots commenced at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence County Government Center, with one county commissioner and two poll watchers observing the process.
A total of 13 people were sworn in by Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Jodi Klabon-Esoldo. They then took their seats at tables where, after receiving explicit instructions from voting director Tim Germani, the counting of more than 6,700 mail-in and absentee ballots started like a well-oiled machine.
This was the sixth time for the counting of mass write-in ballots after a state election law change in early 2020 allows registered voters to vote by mail-in ballot. The county had purchased envelope-slitting machines that year, anticipating that the stacks of ballots that would have to be opened would be a tedious process.
Watching the preparation process in the commissioners meeting room were Mira Thompson of New Castle, representing the John Fetterman for U.S. Senate, and Pam Brice of Hickory Township, watching for the Doug Mastriano for governor party. This was Brice’s first time as an observer, but Thompson has done it five times before. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who also sits on the board of elections, also was in the room.
Commissioner Dan Vogler and county Solicitor Jason Medure were nearby.
Thompson said she watches the process so when someone questions whether it is done fairly in Lawrence County, “I can verify that it’s done correctly. I can say that it’s all done above board.”
Helping with the process of preparing the ballots for the voting machine were sworn elections and commissioners office employees, seasonal elections workers and a member of the courts.
Germani instructed the ballot preparers they would get boxes of ballots for each of the county’s 75 precincts, with a sheet that has the total number of ballots received. They were to first count the envelopes to make sure that number matched the sheet.
“It’s not a race,” he told them. “Take your time and make sure everything is done right. We have all day to do it.”
As the privacy envelopes were removed from the outer envelopes, the outer envelopes were stacked and wrapped in green paper and reserved. Then the privacy envelopes were opened, separated and set aside, and the ballots were stacked, ready to be run through the county’s ballot counting machines.
Any “naked” ballots — those without privacy envelopes — were placed in a bin.
“Nothing gets thrown away,” Germani said.
Only one secrecy envelope during the counting had a voter’s name written on it, and Germani consulted Medure, who ruled the ballot would not be counted because it compromises the privacy of the voter’s votes.
The county sent out a total of 7,478 mail-in ballots to voters who applied for them, and 6,753 were returned as of Monday.
Of the remaining 725 ballots, voters could take them to the courthouse before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The process of counting the mail-ins ended around 3:30 p.m. on Election Day. Germani said provisional ballots and military ballots have yet to be counted and will be done in about a week, making all final numbers from Tuesday unofficial counts until the final numbers are certified by the return board.
Vogler and Spielvogel are two of three members of the county board of elections. Commissioner Morgan Boyd was out of town for the afternoon on other elections matters.
The election board convened Monday for a public meeting and recessed to the call of the chair, should any problems need to be addressed during the elections. The commissioners and Germani fielded questions from four members of the public about the election process.
Germani reported at the meeting the county has 56,378 registered voters. The unofficial vote tally produced Tuesday night indicated the voter turnout, including the mail-in and absentee ballots, was 64 percent.
Germani reported the county received 17 undated ballots back, which are being segregated according to state guidelines. He said he tried to contact those voters to correct the dates, but he did not hear back from them. Two other ballots were in regular envelopes with no signatures, so altogether there are 19 of those that will not be counted, he said.
The ballots received in his office on Tuesday were segregated and would be counted after the polls closed at 8 p.m., he said.
Germani commented at Monday’s meeting, “We’re very busy, and it’s a very contentious election. I remind everybody to be calm, because from what I’ve seen throughout the past week, I’ve been getting a lot complaints. I’ve been accused of everything from climate change to their taxes, and I’m simply the election director. We try our best. Yes, mistakes happen, that’s just human nature, but we try to make things as easy and accurate as we can.”
He noted the county as of Monday had received close to 200 watcher certificates, “more than I’ve seen in the 15 years I’ve been here. Transparency is the name of the game here, and we are doing our very best.”
He said Tuesday many of those watchers did not show up to sit at the polling sites, and that there were about 100 who went to the polls to watch for the candidates.
Vogler extended his appreciation to Germani and his staff. “We have seen firsthand how hard they have been working and how diligent they have been.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.