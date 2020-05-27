Mail-in, absentee turnout at 20 percent in Lawrence County

The number of requests for mail-in and absentee ballots in Lawrence County comprises 20 percent of the eligible voters so far, county elections director Ed Allison said.
Allison updated the commissioners yesterday at a county board of elections meeting, emphasizing that people who requested mail-in or absentee ballots should merely complete and return them and not go to the polls on June 2, the day of the presidential primary election.
A drop-box is located inside the double doors of the courthouse was installed last week for people who do not want to mail back their completed their ballots, and people already are using it, he said. The deadline to return those ballots is 8 p.m. — by the close of the polls — on Tuesday, in order for them to be counted.
“We’re running through (absentee and mail-in) ballots like water,” Allison told the board, noting that yesterday was the last day for people to request them.
“We’ll have around 9,500,” he said, adding that is more than anticipated, and pushes the voter turnout to higher than 20 percent already. His office has 48 hours to send a ballot out to everyone who submitted an application, he said.
“We’re working right now on what came in today,” he said yesterday.
Board chairman Morgan Boyd noted that the election staff members were working Saturday and Sunday.
“You guys really pulled together here. We’re very thankful for your work,” he said.
“We could not have done it, had it not been for the support coming from the top,” Allison said.
The elections board will begin a pre-canvass of all mail-in and absentee ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the courthouse. Ballot envelopes will be opened and the ballots will be readied for tabulation on scanners to be tallied after 8 p.m. that day. At no time will information from the ballots be discussed or disseminated until the canvass is complete, Allison said.
Traditionally in Lawrence County, the voter turnout for the presidential primary election has been around 40 percent, he said. “We’ll have half of that before going to polls.”
Those who go to the polls can be assured that the county is taking every measure possible to protect voters from COVID-19.
Voters are encouraged to wear face masks in consideration of the poll workers and other voters, and social distancing practices are strongly suggested, Allison emphasized.
The county’s poll workers will be provided with an ample supply of face makes, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizers, and he is awaiting the arrival of plexiglass screening, he told the election board
Allison conducted an elections training class for all of the poll workers Tuesday morning to update them.
“We were also told there were pens for everybody,” he said, so voters, after voting with the county-issued pens, can either keep them or discard them to prevent cross contamination. Those pens must be used to mark the ballots.
Electronic devices and electioneering or campaigning are forbidden inside polling places.
The county election board will convene a meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, to be recessed for the duration of the election.
