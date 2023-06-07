Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR TODAY JUNE 7... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 8... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania through this evening due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada. A Code RED Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. AIR QUALITY INFORMATION FOR TOMORROW, THURSDAY JUNE 8: The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania for Thursday due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/