Cleanup begins in Mahoningtown derailment Cleanup efforts commenced in the wee hours of Thursday morning after a nine-car section of a…

Christina Funera for her 47 years has lived in the same Mahoningtown home, where the familiar sound of passing trains blends into the background.

Funera, however, never heard nine Norfolk Southern cars derail about a block from her Montgomery Avenue home shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“When I fall asleep, I'm out,” said the beautician and author. “I got up at 6 a.m. I had a text from my sister-in-law (about the derailment).”

Funera had never experienced a derailment in her neighborhood and became immediately concerned given a Norfolk Southern train in February derailed 15 miles away in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials evacuated half of the town's 5,000 residents as emergency responders burned off chemicals to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

Norfolk Southern reported no hazardous materials were involved and no one was hurt when the train jumped the tracks on a bridge over the Mahoning River near Montgomery Avenue and Lafayette Street. Officials said that one car was carrying soybeans and the rest were empty.

Montgomery Avenue resident Chiloe Yakubik was awake cleaning her bathroom when she heard the derailment. Yakubik thought it was an earthquake.

“The whole house shook,” the 42-year-old said. “I was hoping nobody was hurt.”

Yakubik encountered neighbors outside and within 10 to 15 minutes, emergency personnel arrived.

Story continues below video

Two doors down, Robert Thaemert felt a greater vibration than what he normally experiences from passing trains. The 35-year-old, however, didn't hear the crash despite being awake.

“I came out and looked and saw smoke,” his wife, Sandra Thaemert said. “We walked down (toward the tracks) and were concerned about the kids.”

The crash awakened the two eldest of the couple's seven children, who came downstairs.

“We heard they were hauling wax and soybeans,” said Sandra Thaemert, 35. “I've been watching the news to see if anything else (was spilled). We could smell rubber.”

Across the street, Cynara Mangina, 38, and her sons Justin, 12, and David, 3, heard nothing.

“I was sound asleep,” Mangina said. “My brother called. I looked out the window and saw the police cars.”

She too was concerned about the possibility of a toxic spill.

Mike Derry, who lives 1½ blocks from the derailment, said he didn't hear anything. Derry did, however, wake in the night and couldn't fall back asleep after not hearing the usual sound of trains. He learned about the derailment and saw damage to the blacktop at the Montgomery Avenue crossing and the nearby bridge over the river.

“It's bad,” the 58-year-old said.