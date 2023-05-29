Mahoningtown marks holiday at remodeled hall

Participants in the Mahoningtown Memorial Day observance stand while the flag is raised and the band plays the national anthem. At far left is Attorney Louis M. Perrotta, who was master of ceremonies for the event. Max Roseck, a member of the New Castle Area Honor guard, holds the cords that hoist the flag.
TOP: The St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band marches through Mahoningtown. LEFT: Mary May, a 1947 Lincoln High School graduate and Air Force veteran, was the grand marshal of Monday’s Ellwood City Memorial Day parade. ABOVE: Robert Lutton of the New Castle Area Honor Guard places a red carnation on the cross representing the unknown soldier at Monday’s Memorial Day observance in Mahoningtown.
Memorial Day in Mahoningtown on Monday meant a little more to the townsfolk than the customary parade down Liberty Avenue and ceremonial gathering at the war monument.
Excitement ran high among more than 100 people who gathered for coffee and donuts at the St. Marguerite’s Mutual Benefit Society hall on Wabash Avenue for the unveiling and tours of the recently remodeled building.
Various members of the Italian Social Club have been working hard to make improvements inside for a gathering place, a banquet center and social hall as it traditionally was, decades ago. The members themselves have been doing the work, and the upgrades are not yet complete, according to attorney Louis M. Perrotta, who is overseeing the remodeling. The inside of the bar area is painted in red, green and white, the colors of the Italian flag. It was a happy gathering place Monday for people to get off their feet after the parade.
The neighborhood residents returned to the hall for a picnic of hot dogs and socializing after the ceremony.
The event kicked off with the New Castle Area Honor Guard leading a procession along Liberty Avenue with the St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band following, playing marches. They proceeded under the railroad underpass to the square at Montgomery Avenue, where a solemn ceremony with a gun salute paid tribute to the fallen soldiers from Mahoningtown whose names are on the honor roll and are represented by crosses.
The program opened with the Blue Coat Band playing the national anthem as Honor guard members Max Roseck and Glenn Moyer, honor guard chaplain, raised the American flag.
Perrotta was master of ceremonies for the observance, and John B. Rossi, chaplain of the Mahoningtown Crime Watch, gave an invocation and benediction.
General Logan’s Address was read by Chris Sainato, who was introduced by Rosie Perrotta.
Albert Formati presented the flowers and read the honor roll as the loved ones of all of the veterans placed one white carnation on each of the honor roll crosses.
Honor guard member Robert Lutton, who was born and raised in Mahoningtown, placed a red carnation on the cross of the unknown solder.
A moment of silence honored those veterans who have died within the past year.
Rosanne Palladino led the singing of “God Bless America,” following Taps by the Blue Coat band trumpet section.
