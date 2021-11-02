FROM STAFF REPORTS
Davon Antonio Johnson was awakened abruptly Tuesday morning when narcotics officers entered his house with a search warrant.
Johnson, 21, of 307 N. Lafayette St., formerly of Michigan, now is facing more drug and gun-related charges and is in the Lawrence County jail.
Calling it “Operation Can I Still Vote Today,” agents of various law enforcement jurisdictions entered Johnson’s home and reportedly seized 20.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, six grams of suspected heroin, one loaded Ruger 9-millimeter semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Adams Township in Butler County, a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine and laser sight and $9,712 in cash.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnson was in a second-floor room when police entered and arrested him.
Members of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative and Criminal Investigative units, and the New Castle, Union Township and Pulaski Township police participated in the raid, which began around 6:10 a.m.
Johnson has two other drug-related cases pending against him in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, from 2019 and 2020, and he has prior drug-related convictions.
In connection with Tuesday’s raid, he is charged with two counts each of prohibited possession of firearms and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned in the court of District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who recommitted him to the jail on $50,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.