A Mahoningtown man is out of jail after being arrested last week for a reported burglary.
New Castle police arrested Ken Knechtel, age unknown, on Dec. 1 after receiving a report he entered a man’s apartment in the building where he lives.
According to a criminal complaint, the man reported to the police that he had been away from home between Nov. 22 and 29 and he returned to find his apartment door ajar. He told police that someone had been using his apartment — dirty dishes were on the living room table, clothes were in the living room that were not his, and a coffee maker on the kitchen counter had coffee in it, the report said.
He told police that a man who lives in the building has no electricity and he believed he entered his apartment, because he recognized a pair of jeans that he remembered seeing the man wearing, the report said.
The resident told police that a necklace, a banjo and food were missing from his residence. He went to Knechtel’s residence on Nov. 30 and knocked, and when Knechtel answered the door, the man could see his banjo inside Knechtel’s apartment. He said he asked for it back and went inside and got it, he told police.
The man gave police a list of items that were missing from his apartment, which included a broom and dustpan, bottles of alcohol, 2 compact discs, beer mugs, coffee mugs, a silver Buddha necklace and a tube of toothpaste.
The police went to Knechtel’s efficiency apartment while he was home and the saw the coffee and beer mugs that had been reported stolen from the man’s apartment, the report said, but Knechtel denied having them. He admitted to having been inside the man’s apartment because he did not have any heat or electricity in his own apartment.
Knechtel is charged with felony and misdemeanor charges criminal trespass and one count of receiving stolen property.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,000 bond. His bond was later reduced and he was freed on a nonmonetary bond because of a health issue.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
