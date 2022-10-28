A Mahoningtown man is in custody after narcotics officers raided his home and found quantities of suspected marijuana-related products.
They also seized a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle and a bag of suspected methamphetamine in the residence of Anthony Joseph Montgomery, 28, of the 100 block of West Wabash Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
The New Castle police filed charges against Montgomery as a result of the search.
The court paperwork states that the police served a sealed search warrant at Montgomery's house at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after intercepting a Priority Mail package containing suspected Ecstasy.
They served a sealed search warrant at his home and seized a box of .22-caliber ammunition, a tray of suspected THC-laced edible chocolates and other suspected marijuana-related edibles, multiple fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, a bag containing 1.1 gigagram of methamphetamine, a syringe containing liquid, a loaded .22-caliber magazine, a bag of empty pill capsules, a capsule machine and two jars of a suspected THC jelly, the report said.
Montgomery is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
