A Mahoningtown man accused of selling quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl and other drugs to informants was one of 25 people charged during a roundup this week by local narcotics agents.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau arrested Michael Edward Brooks, 29, of South First Street and formerly of New York, charging him with 20 felony offenses in connection with his reported drug activity in the New Castle area.
He was taken into custody Monday and booked in the Lawrence County jail. District Judge Melissa A. Amodie set his bail bond at $50,000. He also is facing another set of drug-related charges filed against him in December that are pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
According to a criminal complaint, detectives arranged a drug buy between a confidential informant and Brooks in October. The informant reportedly purchased $400 worth of heroin — about 8.8 grams — from Brooks.
The detectives a week later arranged a second purchase from Brooks using an informant, and the informant exchanged $200 for 3.2 grams of suspected heroin.
A third purchase the next month involved $1,500 the informant reportedly used to purchase 21.8 grams of suspected heroin from Brooks, according to the court papers.
An informant also purchased another $900 worth of suspected heroin weighing about 14 grams from Brooks at a pre-arranged meeting, the report said.
All of the purchases involved multiple monitored phone calls to arrange meetings at designated locations between the informants and Brooks, according to the paperwork.
Testing results on the substances from the state police crime lab in Greensburg confirmed two of the sales contained heroin, fluorofentanyl, fentanyl and tramadol and one contained heroin and fentanyl.
Fentanyl and fluorofentanyl are known to increase overdose death rates, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Brooks is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and 16 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
The drug roundup executed this week by multiple law enforcement agencies also resulted in the arrests of other accused drug dealers and purchasers and women accused of prostitution. Some were sent summonses by mail and others are expected to surrender to police with their attorneys.
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions altogether filed charges against 25 people in Lawrence County courts and arrested many of them Monday and Tuesday as part of the cooperative roundup by officers and agents of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s High intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the state police, the New Castle Police Department, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI's New Castle office and the Department of Homeland Security.
