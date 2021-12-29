Three people died in an early morning fire in Mahoningtown on Wednesday.
New Castle firefighters arrived at 701 West Clayton St. around 5:30 a.m. for a house fire. Two adults and a child were found dead inside the home.
A general alarm was called for about 10 minutes later with the Shenango Area Fire District covering at the New Castle station.
