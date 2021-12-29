Autopsies are being performed on two teenage girls and a woman who apparently died of smoke inhalation early Wednesday when fire broke out in their Mahoningtown home.
New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe reported that the blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen and stairwell to the basement of the house at 701 Clayton St.
According to Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson, the woman and one of the teens are mother and daughter, identified as Courtney Lee Payne, 41, and Terianna Payne-Hicks, 17. The other girl has been identified as 18-year-old X’Zavia De’Sha Booker. A recent graduate of Laurel High School, she was Terianna's friend and was visiting overnight, Johnson said.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said that Courtney Payne had initially called 911 and reported that she was trapped.
The fire department responded around 5:30 a.m. to the multistory white frame house and arrived to find heavy fire on first floor, and all of the doors to the outside were closed but unlocked, Kobbe said.
When the firemen entered, "they found that smoke had pushed all the way down to the floor and there absolutely no visibility," he said.
The first fire team found one of the teens lying on the steps, not breathing.
They continued to the second floor and located Courtney Payne deceased in an upstairs bedroom, Kobbe said. As they continued to suppress the fire, they discovered the other teen apparently deceased, lying behind a couch, Kobbe said.
"All the victims were consistent with signs of smoke inhalation," he said, adding that they were not severely burned. They all were sent to Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver for autopsies, he said.
He said that the exact origin and cause of the fire have not been determined. It is being ruled as suspicious because the fire investigators so far could not find an obvious cause. The state police fire marshal has been called in to conduct a thorough investigation.
Kobbe reported that the fire damage was heavy in the kitchen, but the flames did not spread and the rest of the house had only heavy smoke and heat damage.
"It wasn't a horrific fire, it just had horrific consequences," he said.
He estimated the damage to be about $20,000 to $30,000.
Kobbe said a boy who lived in the house was not home and was staying elsewhere overnight.
