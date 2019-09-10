A new part-time police officer was hired at Mahoning Township's monthly meeting Monday night.
Antonio Miller, who also works as a police officer in Union Township, was hired in result of two Mahoning officers accepting full-time positions with the Neshannock Township Police Department last month.
Sgt. Brian Magliocca and Armande Perrotta were sworn by Neshannock supervisor chairman Steve Demofonte on Aug. 14. Both men will continue to work part-time in Mahoning Township, but for fewer hours.
