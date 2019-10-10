Mahoning Township supervisors this week approved required annual contributions to its pension plans.
The board approved a $14,848.52 payment to the police pension plan and a $7,524.56 contribution to the union employees pension plan for 2020. Both contributions are the same as in the current year. The plans cover one full-time police officer and three township employees.
Supervisors also voted to hire Phillip Weiner CPA to perform the annual audit of 2019 township funds. The fees, which will be the same as last year, include $13,000 for the general fund, $3,000 for the fire department fund audit and $7,000 to audit sewer funds.
The budget workshop was set for 5 p.m. Nov. 12, an hour before the next scheduled supervisors’ meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. on that day. The public is welcome to attend the budget workshop, the supervisors said.
They also announced that the township building will be closed on Oct. 14 for Columbus Day and on Election Day, Nov. 5.
Asked about street paving, the supervisors reminded those present that plans for the 2020 paving project include parts of Hillsville, Baird and Matthews roads and West Main Street.
“We only have so much money,” said chairman Vito Yeropoli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.