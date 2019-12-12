A budget with no tax increase and no sewer rate hike has been adopted by the Mahoning Township supervisors.
At their monthly meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors adopted a $2.6 million budget that includes a general fund budget of $1,293,950 and a sewer fund of $1.03 million. Property tax millage will remain at 5.59 mills which includes a hydrant fund of 13 cents per front footage and light tax of 32 cents per front footage on improved property and eight cents per front footage on undeveloped property. Sewer rates will remain at $65 per month.
Supervisor chairman Vito Yeropoli said the supervisors have budgeted $75,000 for paving. More could become available, he said, if it is a mild winter. If that is the case, winter maintenance money could be redirected to the paving program.
The supervisors anticipate purchasing a police vehicle and a maintenance truck.
Yeropoli said the budget includes a grant for park improvements and said he anticipates the supervisors will install a new playground at the municipal park. He said trash collection will continue to be free to the township’s senior citizens, the disabled, veterans and police and firefighters.
“This is the discount that (the township) gets from BFI,” he said. “They have provided this for years.”
The budget also provides raises for the township’s six part-time police officers, one full-time officer, one office employee and three road crew members.
One resident asked if the supervisors had considered raising taxes by one mill to improve services.
Supervisor Gary Pezzuolo said that was considered, "But one mill would give us about $91,000. That's not a lot," he said. Pezzuolo added that the increase would raise the taxes of township residents by $100 per each $1,000 of assessed value.
Also at the meeting Yeropoli was sworn in for his fourth term as township supervisor. His son, Vito, age 7, held the Bible during the ceremony which was conducted by Lawrence County District Justice Melissa Amodie.
Township solicitor Lou Perrotta told those present that Tuesday was Amodie's birthday and led in the singing of "Happy Birthday."
Also at the meeting, Josh Sipe, the township's only full-time police officer, was promoted to the rank of corporal. His father Bob Sipe, who is the township's police chief, presided by giving his son a jacket with his name and corporal stripe.
The chief said Josh Sipe has been an officer for two years and has taken on a lot of responsibilities doing all fingerprinting and state reports.
"I'm very proud that he is my son," the chief said.
Township resident Paula Prentice raised some questions about the budget and recycling and asked about the township's lawsuit with the state. The township is being sued by the state which claims that the Department of Community and Economic Development overpaid the township about $413,000 in sewer construction grant funds.
Yeropoli said he could not discuss the pending litigation. He also noted that of 3,300 residents, only one questioned the budget.
"We're all still here. We must be doing something right," he said. "I'm proud of what we're doing to keep it going."
The next meeting of the supervisors will be at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2020. At that time, the board will hold its reorganization and Pezzuolo will become chairman for 2020, Yeropoli said.
