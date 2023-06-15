Mahoning Township supervisors during their Tuesday meeting approved the site plan for a Dollar General on Route 422 west of Michelangelo’s Flea Market.
Construction on the 10,640-square-foot variety store is expected to begin in August and be completed by the end of the year, said Zane King, project manager for Dollar General. The company combined three lots into one for the 3.5-acre development across the highway from the Crooked Tongue Brewery. A former nursing home was located on one of the lots.
A variance and a special exception for Dollar General was automatically granted despite never being seen by a Lawrence County Planning Commission for public comment. The company’s engineering firm had applied in December for a special exception to locate a store in an area not zoned for retail. The firm also asked for 35 parking spaces instead of the required 53 for this type of development.
Both of those matters by law are to be considered by the zoning hearing board, and the township supervisors do not have the authority to grant or deny them.
The township zoning hearing board was to have conducted a public hearing and rule on both requests within 45 days, but it never conducted a hearing and never made rulings.
As a result, according to the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, both the special exception and the variance were automatically granted because action was not taken within the required time frame.
Mahoning Township Solicitor Louis Perrotta called the matter an oversight after Dollar General’s application was not forwarded to the zoning hearing board.
The township has another Dollar General at 4112 W. State St.
