A new state grant of $70,000 will fund multiple improvements to Mahoning Township Park.
State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said the funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will make the park safer, more accessible and more attractive for residents.
“The new funding is going to help bring needed improvements to the park, including renovation of the pavilion, construction of a pedestrian walkway and parking area, and installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing,” Sainato said.
“Part of the work will include ensuring that the area is ADA accessible so everyone in our community can enjoy it.”
In addition to those structural improvements, Sainato said the project will include landscaping, project signs and other site improvements.
The grant is administered by DCNR through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
The “C2P2” program funds projects such as planning, acquisition and development of public parks and recreation areas, motorized and non-motorized trails, river conservation and access, and conservation of open space.
