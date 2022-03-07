Firefighters don’t just battle fires and go to accident and weather scenes.
In Mahoning Township, they cook a pretty mean Lenten fish dinner, too. That was evident from the crowd that gathered Friday for the first Lenten event of the year at the firehall in Edinburg.
The Friday night fish dinners have resumed there full-tilt with dine-in or take out, after having been canceled a couple of weeks in 2020 because of COVID-19, and having only take-outs available last year.
And while customers remained faithful during the take-out only period, it just wasn’t the same.
“We had our steady people throughout last year but we missed the personal contact and socialization with our followers,” reflected Francis “Poncho” Exposito, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department chief.
The fare, which has been upped to $15 this year because of rising costs, no longer is all-you-can-eat, because of the cost to buy food and supplies for it.
“The cost of everything went up, and I mean everything,” he said of the new charge, noting that frying oil was $16.50 last year for a 5-gallon container, and this year is between $43 and $44.
The dinner includes baked or fried fish, a side of either macaroni and cheese, French fries, pierogis or rice, and coleslaw, roll, butter, a drink — coffee or tea — if one is dining in, and cake for dessert.
People can show up for lunch and not be turned away, but loosely, the dinners are served from 4 to 7 p.m. The department gets sandwich orders from local businesses at lunchtime, Exposito said.
The Friday Lenten fish dinners have been the fire department’s biggest fundraiser for more than 30 years. Six more are scheduled for this year.
Exposito has been involved with all of the dinners from the start, but he has been in charge of them for about 25 years and can be found standing at the fryers on any given Friday night.
The kitchen is a beehive of activity with many dedicated volunteers working together to cook and serve the food and prepare the takeout orders.
Exposito initially was on a committee formed in the beginning to organize the dinners. He became the chairman about 25 years ago.
His job is to order all the food, which includes more than 500 pounds of giant-sized cod fillets weighing nearly a pound each, that are served either fried or baked with the department’s secret recipe.
It also includes about 10 pans of macaroni and cheese, 30 pounds each of French fries and pierogi and 40 cases of cabbage, which the department also makes from scratch. The mother of one of its members bakes 7 or 8 sheet cakes per dinner.
Exposito emphasized those quantities are only for one Friday night.
“I make sure everything gets ordered, everything’s ready to go, and I give the job descriptions to the helpers,” he said. “We’ll probably have 12 to 15 people working, who are either active or social members of the department. The wives and the firefighters’ older children also help, too.
“It’s anyone who can carry a fork,” Exposito said. The department also gets help from the Boy Scouts and high schoolers who need to fulfill a community service requirement for their graduation.
“We try to serve 500 dinners throughout a given night, but we’ve done as many as 626 dinners,” Exposito said.
Exposito anticipates a draw of more customers throughout this season because dine-ins are allowed again, and people want to eat their dinners while they are hot and fresh.
He estimated the department will serve about 3,500 dinners during the entire Lenten season. The goal is to make $12,000, and “anything above that is a plus for us,” he said, noting that all of the money goes into the department’s operations and equipment.
The department also hosts an annual letter drive for contributions, “which does pretty well also,” Exposito said, “but it’s never enough.”
A fire tax levy by the township supervisors since 1991 is used to pay the department’s insurance, fuel and heating bills, “which is a big chunk of change,” he said.
The department’s manpower is all volunteer.
“We’re proud of our dinners here,” Exposito said. “We have good rapport from all around.”
He noted that one year, a woman drove there from Fox Chapel with three other friends wanting to try it. They were trying the fish dinners many fire departments, he said.
The same group returned the following week with eight people, “because she said it was the best,” Exposito said. “Then, the following week they came back with 12 people.”
Last year those same people returned a couple of times, and because it was take-out only then, they ate their dinners in their vehicles while it was still hot, he said, adding, “To me, that’s a good testament to the quality.
“I have loyal members and loyal helpers who make it what it is,” Exposito said. “I can’t brag off my men and my helpers enough and thank them enough for everything they do.”
