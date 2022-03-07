New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.