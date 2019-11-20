A budget with no increase in taxes or sewer rates has been introduced by the Mahoning Township supervisors.
The $1.3 million spending plan will be on display at the municipal building until Dec. 10 when the supervisors will vote to adopt their budget at a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Taxes were last increased in 2017, according to supervisor chairman Vito Yeropoli.
The $1,293,950 proposed budget is $111,950 greater than the current year.
Yeropoli said the budget includes a grant for park improvements and said he anticipates the supervisors will install a new playground at the municipal park. He said some paving is planned, but property taxes will remain the same and the sewer rate will remain at $65 per month. Also, trash will continue to be free to the township’s senior citizens, the disabled, veterans and police and firefighters.
“This is the discount that (the township) gets from BFI,” he said. “They have provided this for years.”
Yeropoli noted that the township has about 100 tons of road salt and anti-skid materials and is ready for winter.
“We budgeted about $75,000 for street paving,” he said. “If we have a mild winter, we will divert any money budgeted for winter maintenance but not spent into the road program to extend the number of streets.”
The budget also provides raises for the township’s six part-time police officers, one full-time officer, one office employee and three road crew members.
