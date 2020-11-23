Magazine recognizes educator's award-winning sweater

Roxann Gunn fears she may be all dressed up with no place to go.
But that doesn't mean her efforts won't be noticed.
A literacy lab attendant at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, Gunn began crafting "ugly" Christmas sweaters six years ago for an annual school competition with her friends and co-workers. Last year's effort claimed top billing in the "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" Holiday Sweater Photo Contest.
Her award-winning style captured the attention of a Reader's Digest associate editor who invited Gunn to be part of the magazine's "I Won" column. A caricature of Gunn in her sweater is featured in the December edition.
"It's a funny picture, but his drawing isn't as bright as my costume," Gunn said with a laugh.
For this holiday season, Gunn created two new outfits.
"I do them in the summer when I have the extra time, and of course this year I had even more time," said Gunn who led a sweater-decorating class for children this summer.
"I get my ideas, and look around thrift stores, and when I go to the dollar store, I'm like a kid in a candy store. I can't get enough decorations for my outfits," she said, adding, "It's just a fun thing to do. When I go to a party, people all gasp.
"Of course, this year, with everything going on, we probably won't have a contest (at school)," Gunn lamented. "But I will try Kelly and Ryan again. I don't want to be all dressed up with nowhere to go."
