Westminster College continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s best, earning a spot among the “Best Liberal Arts Colleges” list in Washington Monthly’s 2020 College Guide and Rankings, which calls attention to colleges that best serve the interests of the country.
Westminster also was named a “Best Bang for the Buck College” in the Northeast region for helping non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices.
Washington Monthly rates higher education institutions based on their “contributions to the public good” and “what they do for the country” rather than wealth, exclusivity and prestige. Washington Monthly examines social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research (the number of alumni who go on to earn Ph.D.s) and promoting public service (encouraging students to give something back to their country).
“Since its founding in 1852, Westminster has been committed to providing an inclusive, rigorous education that will prepare graduates for lives of meaning, integrity, leadership and service,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “We appreciate the recognition of the success of our students, faculty and staff in this ranking from the Washington Monthly.”
Washington Monthly has been releasing its annual College Guide and Rankings since 2005
