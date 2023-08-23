The butter and eggs that go into preparing dishes and desserts for the 26th annual Greek Food Festival are pretty much an unknown quantity.
The women who spend five months cooking and baking for the fundraiser buy eggplant for moussaka from the Amish. They scour the area for wild grape leaves best picked in June for making dolma.
“They have to be green on both sides,” said Helen Ritchie, a member of the Philoptochos Ladies Society, which prepares the dinner to raise funds for St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Everything is made from scratch for the festival, which will be held 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the church at 315 W. Englewood Ave.
“If you’ve never been to a Greek festival, this is a great experience,” said Mary Stefanis, another member of the Philoptochos, which translates into Friends of the Poor.
“We just feel we want to do it for the church,” added 86-year-old Marie Smilek, a retired second-grade teacher and member of Philoptochos. “We’re a small community.”
Dinners, including souvlaki and chicken, are $15, while a lamb shank dinner is $20. Dinners include rice pilaf, vegetable, salad, a bun and complimentary coffee.
Ala carte items are many and range from $5 to $7. A few include spanakopita, a spinach pie with feta in phyllo; tiropita, a cheese pie; nearly 3,500 dolma, which are stuffed grape leaves; pastitsio, a lasagna with meat and cream sauce; and moussaka, egg plant layered with a sauce.
Desserts and cookies also will be sold and some are in packages of six or 12. Baklava — layers of crispy phyllo dough, honey and nuts — will be sold at $5 for two large pieces.
“They’re all pure butter, walnuts and honey,” said Stefanis, a retired monitor and cafeteria worker for New Castle Area School District.
“We don’t substitute,” added Helen Ritchie, who is retired from Verizon. “If it’s butter, we put butter in it.”
Everything will be packaged in to-go containers for dining in or out, and guests can place orders upon arrival.
“The tables will be set up and you can stay and visit,” Stefanis said. “Everyone can stay and have a nice time.”
The 74-year-old said the event brings in folks from as far as Pittsburgh and Warren, Ohio.
“We have the best Greek food,” she said. “The food is homemade and you can tell.”
Additional baked goods will include kourabiedos, a shortbread Christmas cookie made with flour, sugar, butter and almonds and covered with powdered sugar; and finikia, a biscuit cookie spiced with orange, cinnamon and cloves and soaked in a honey syrup.
Podiatrist Dr. Angelo Mitsos will make Loukoumades, deep-fried bite-sized fluffy honey balls topped with cinnamon and nuts. His mother, the late Virginia Mitsos, made them for years and he’s keeping the tradition going.
The women meet weekly, normally for six to eight hours to prepare until crunch time.
Ritchie, 74, does a lot of the shopping, traveling to Sam’s Club and Rulli Brothers; she gets herbs and phyllo at the latter.
“Helen works so hard,” Stefanis said. “She goes and gathers it all. There are times I have to beg her to let me go.”
For questions, call (724) 654-8521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.