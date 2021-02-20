Laurel’s Grant Mackay and Mitch Miles captured a WPIAL Section 2-2A title in their respective weight class. The event was held at Canon-McMillan.
The top two wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s WPIAL championship meet, also to be held at Canon-McMillan.
Mackay competes at 152 and Miles participates at 285.
Colin Bartley (113), Charles Krepp (138) and Chase Tinstman (172) took second place in their weight classes for the Spartans. Natalie Alfera (106), Tommy Hetzer (126) and Ryan DiMuccio (189) all finished third.
“I thought everybody wrestled well,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We were competing upwards of three times a week in January.
“Since then, we’ve had one competition in a matter of weeks. I think they looked really good once we got rolling. I’m encouraged by what I saw. I anticipate they will be out there battling on Saturday.”
