The New Castle Sanitation Authority’s Lutton Street storm sewer project is set to resume next week.
The project, which began in early July, was on hold while the authority was waiting for piping.
The work is now scheduled to be completed in the first or second week of October.
Graziani Construction is conducting the project for $339,339, which will be paid for from a $5-million bond created when the authority bought stormwater system from the city in 2021. That bond is dedicated to storm sewer repairs.
The project will be to install three storm manholes, 19 inlets, 1,590 linear feet of 15-, 18- and 24-inch piping and HDPE culvert pipe, as well as road trench restoration and roadway resurfacing afterward.
Work will be done from Pollock Avenue to Cunningham Avenue near the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center and a section on Clearview Avenue.
The authority will finish storm sewer work on Mill Street this week.
During its meeting Tuesday, the authority board approved an agreement with PennDOT regarding utility relocation in 2024 for PennDOT’s planned paving work in the city.
