The New Castle Sanitation Authority's Lutton Street storm sewer project is currently underway.
The project began about a week and half ago and is expected to last until the end of July or the first week in August.
New Castle-based Graziani Construction is conducting the project at a price of $339,339, which will be paid for from a $5 million bond that was created when the authority bought the stormwater lines from the city in 2021. That bond is solely dedicated for storm sewer repairs.
The project will be to install three storm manholes, 19 inlets, 1,590 linear feet of 15-, 18- and 24-inch piping and HDPE culvert pipe, as well as road trench restoration and roadway resurfacing afterwards.
Work will be done from Pollock Avenue to Cunningham Avenue near the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center and a section on Clearview Avenue.
