Lt. Governor John Fetterman speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
State Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park. Street is the co-author of House Bill 350, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, speaks during the organization’s fall picnic Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Lt. Gov. Fetterman headlines county Democrats picnic
Lt. Governor John Fetterman speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
State Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park. Street is the co-author of House Bill 350, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, speaks during the organization’s fall picnic Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, left, shakes the hand of Mark Elisco, a Democrat running for mayor of New Castle.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Elisco, a Democrat running for mayor of New Castle, listens during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, speaks during the organization's fall picnic Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Elisco, a Democrat running for mayor of New Castle, talks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Beaver/Allegheny/Butler) speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Beaver/Allegheny/Butler) speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Lt. Governor John Fetterman speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Lt. Governor John Fetterman speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Lt. Governor John Fetterman speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Elisco, a Democrat running for mayor of New Castle, talks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tim Fulkerson, a Democrat running for the Lawrence County commissioners, talks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
State Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) speaks during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park. Street is the co-author of House Bill 350, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Lt. Governor John Fetterman stands outside the carousel building on Saturday at Cascade Park. Fetterman was one of the invited guests for the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Lt. Governor John Fetterman poses with a photo with Loretta Spielvogel, a Democrat running for Lawrence County commissioners, at the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic on Saturday at Cascade Park.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
John Fetterman is becoming familiar with New Castle.
The lieutenant governor made his third stop of the year in the city Saturday afternoon as one of the guest speakers at the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic in the Cascade Park carousel house. In fact, he plans on returning later this year to visit Ventisei Winery on the city’s East side.
“We had a campaign event there earlier in the year and I’m like, ‘I’m bringing my wife here for our anniversary,’” Fetterman said. “So, we’re going back. I love the area.”
Fetterman, who was elected to his post last November as Gov. Tom Wolf won a second term, said his message when visiting rural areas and cities in the Rust Belt is that the local economy will never be and consist of what it once did.
“That’s the message I give because there are a lot of people that went through a lot and saw the decline and lived through it,” said Fetterman, who served as mayor of Braddock in Allegheny County for four terms. “A lot of our communities in Pennsylvania deserve better than just managing the decline. Some can’t even manage the decline and it’s a real urgent situation as far as I’m concerned.”
One way to help communities is if Wolf’s Restore PA plan gets passed through the state legislature. The initiative would fund needed areas like rural broadband access and infrastructure to be paid for by borrowing $4.5 billion to be repaid with a natural gas severance tax. The tax is one of the reasons for the hangup in the legislature, even if the plan would have far-reaching benefit.
“My line is an abandoned, dilapidated house looks the same in a red county as they do in a blue county,” Fetterman said, adding he was speaking to a group of township supervisors and asked if they had Dollar General stores in their communities.
“Eighty percent of the hands went up,” Fetterman said. “Then you need Restore PA, and that’s a fact. These are smaller communities and Dollar General is often a signal of a limited source of resources, broadband might be a problem, economic development is a challenge. It’s not so much the opposition on the ground. It’s a bunch of key leaders who refuse to bring it up to a vote. My message is run the bill and see what happens. Run the bill.”
Fetterman was just one of several key Pennsylvania Democrats in attendance at Saturday’s event. Statewide judicial candidates joined city, county and others running for office at the two-hour event. A main theme of the day was to make sure Democrats — statewide and nationally — need to do a better job of connecting with rural voters in places like Lawrence County, instead of focusing on just major metropolitan areas.
“Hillary Clinton didn’t win because she didn’t stand in a room in a place like this and say why she should be (president),” Fetterman said. “No disrespect to Pittsburgh and Philly and my home county, but counties like Lawrence are the heart and soul and the true barometer of Pennsylvania politics, as far as I’m concerned.”
State Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), another of the speakers, said his message to undecided or unsure voters in the next presidential election should take inventory of many factors, not just President Donald Trump’s claims of a booming economy and record-low unemployment. Street attributed the unemployment numbers to a rise in people falling out of the work force. The government stops considering a person without a job as unemployed after six months.
“I would let an independent voter know or and I’d let a Republican or Democrat (know) we don’t forget you just because you fall off some federal stat,” Street said. “We understand you need a job and have a family and we’re going to work on that. That’d be the difference in where we stand and where the guy in the White House stands.”
Pete Sirianni is the News' digital editor. Previously, he worked at The Bradford (Pa.) Era. Sirianni is a 2016 IUP graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
