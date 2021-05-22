By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
As more people head back to work, the state is ending an unemployment program designed to help workers who’ve exhausted their normal jobless benefits.
The extended benefits program offered out-of-work people an extra 13 weeks of benefits. That program is being closed down now that the state’s unemployment rate has dropped, Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday.
Just more than 7,000 individuals are now filing for benefits on the extended benefit program.
Berrier said those jobless workers won’t lose benefits because the state plans to shift them into another program — the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program which will be available until September.
The change in the program does not cause any changes in the filing process or benefit amount., she said.
“The declining unemployment rate is a sign that Pennsylvania’s economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Berrier.
“For individuals in harder-hit industries, the federal PEUC program will provide assistance as businesses continue to recover,” she said.
Pennsylvania’s extended benefits program began on May 3, 2020, and has paid nearly $496 million to unemployed workers.
By law, the state is required to end the program when the number of people eligible for unemployment begins to fall.
The change is just the latest sign of economic recovery as the state continues to relax mitigation restrictions — crowd size limits are scheduled to increase on Monday to 50 percent for indoor venues and 75 percent for outdoor venues. And Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated that all mitigation measures, except the state’s mask mandate for unvaccinated individuals, will end on Memorial Day.
The normal unemployment rate includes both people who are unemployed but don’t qualify for unemployment compensation, as well as those who are out of work and do qualify for unemployment benefits, said Sarah DeSantis, a Labor and Industry spokeswoman.
“The Insured Unemployment Rate (IUR), which is a percentage of workers seeking unemployment benefits who are in employment covered by the unemployment insurance program, was 4.86 percent for the week ending May 1. Over the last year, our peak IUR was 15.83 percent for the week ending July 4, 2020,” DeSantis said.
April unemployment data has not been released yet. In March, the unemployment rate had dropped to 7.3 percent. At that point, there were 462,000 Pennsylvanians still out of work, according to state data.
The unemployment rate in the state hit 15.1 percent in April 2020 as the state bore the full brunt of the COVID pandemic business closings. There were 976,000 Pennsylvanians unemployed at that time, according to state data.
