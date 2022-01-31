A Lower East Side group that started out as a vigilant crime watch effort is now turning more to neighborhood involvement and community betterment.
The Lower East Side Neighborhood Community Watch, formed in 2017, was initiated by residents Eric Ritter and Kenny Rice. Since then, monthly meetings with speakers have attracted anywhere from 15 to 40 people, interested in how to make the area they live in a better place.
Ritter, an initiator of the group, said he had installed 10 cameras around his house a few years ago when there were a lot of gun and drug problems, and he has been helping the police to identify people causing disturbances on the streets around where he lives.
Ritter, Rice and the Rev. John Young of Bible Way Church of God as a result got together to form the group when crime was rampant in the area behind the courthouse and uphill from it, between Croton and the east side.
The neighborhood in question is the city’s Lower East Side — all of the city’s Third Ward — which encompasses all of the street named after trees, Crawford, Ray and Milton streets and others, and the recently refurbished Farrell Playground.
Ritter, lives near the Bible Way church on Crawford Avenue and also owns his parents’ house where he grew up on Crawford Avenue.
“There were a lot of shootings going on, so we formed our group to let everyone know there are people who care about their neighborhood,” he said.
Ritter said his house had been hit by gunfire three or four times, and the church also has been hit, he said. He bought his security cameras a few years ago during a Black Friday sale and he has been monitoring them himself, ever since.
“It’s really helped the city out,” he said, noting that people in some of the houses where the trouble was originating no longer live there.
Ritter was president of the watch group, but relinquished that title to Rice when he took office this month as a New Castle city councilman.
“There were a lot of shootings and drug dealings, and overdoses were prominent in that neighborhood,” Rice said, “and our initial meetings were complaint-fests.”
He said the flavor of the group has evolved from that of a crime watch to more of a way to involve the neighborhood in programs that could benefit the area, and he’s seeing a difference.
“We focus on getting to know each other as neighbors, and on programs and events coming up,” he said, noting that now the meetings have become more constructive, Rice said.
“We usually have monthly meetings and try to get a speaker to come in,” he said. In the past, city police Chief Bobby Salem and District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa have been guests, along with Commissioner and retired policewoman Loretta Spielvogel.
Spielvogel will be the speaker at the group’s next meeting, at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bible Way church.
The group’s regular meetings are at 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the church.
“We’re trying to get more neighbors involved, but the weather and COVID-19 are issues,” Rice said. He emphasized the church policy requires attendees to wear masks.
The group is planning a June picnic for an even bigger draw, Rice said, adding that the watch group is listed on the city police’s website.
“The crime watch group has been a great way to communicate back and forth between the police department and the residents about what is going on up there,” Salem said. “As a result, we were able to identify several problem houses, and those house no longer are nuisances.”
Although there still are issues in that area, the crime watch has been effective, Salem said.
Rice said he has noticed a dramatic difference in the character of the neighborhood since 2017. He attributes that also to new home restorations and builds by DON Services, establishment of a community garden, and efforts by the Hoyt Institute, the United Way and other groups and agencies.
In hand with that, the condition of the streets are getting better in an ethereal way, he said. “We’re changing the perception and we’re accomplishing that slowly but surely.”
In April, New Castle High School students participating in World Youth Day made the Lower East Side one of their targets for trash and litter pickup.
Then in July, a supervised group of about 20 teens from the Watermarke Church of Bellefonte, Centre County, traveled to New Castle for five days when they did extensive work to refurbish the Farrell Playground under the supervision of Salem and city public works director Brian Heichel. The group rebuilt the steep steps leading uphill to the playground, and they rolled and painted tires and playground equipment, pounded nails, poured cement, drilled holes and shoveled sand and dirt to transform the forlorn spot of land into a place where neighborhood children can go to play games, swing, climb and have picnics.
New to that site are a jungle gym and caterpillar made of colorful tires, a picnic pavilion, a tire-climbing tower and hopscotch, game courts, and planters for flowers. Salem’s sister, Diana Crable, formerly of New Castle, and her husband Bob, are members of the Watermarke Church and inspired the teens to spread their spirit of community service to the New Castle area.
Rice added that Bill Arrowood of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center recently visited the Lower East Side and gave the watch group insight on more ways to continue to improve the neighborhood. The Downtown Center is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated solely to the revitalization of the commonwealth’s core communities.
It provides outreach, technical assistance, and educational services to help communities revitalize their central business districts and residential neighborhoods, according to information from its website.
“We’re already proving to people that the neighborhood is improving,” Rice said.
