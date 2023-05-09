Close to 35 community members helped with the annual Lower East Side community cleanup event last Saturday May 6 in New Castle.
Work for the cleanup included walking the streets to pick up litter and trash, cleaning and preparing the community garden for planting, sidewalk sweeping and other lawn and weeding work.
The event was hosted by the Elm Street Program for the Lower East Side and The Lower East Side Neighborhood Watch group.
The project is a partnership with Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department, Bible Way Church of God in Christ, City of New Castle, DON Services, Lawrence County Conservation District, Tri-County CleanWays and Lower East Side Community Garden.
“It was highly successful,” said Elm Street Manager Kenny Rice Sr.
Rice said the volunteers included members of the Elm Street community, as well as students from the Union and Shenango School Districts.
He said the community garden was prepared for the upcoming season, with volunteers pulling weeds, tilling the soil and composting.
Crops were purchased on Tuesday, with some of the produce to be planted to include cucumbers, bell peppers, hot peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, carrots, squash and lettuce.
Rice said the garden, which began in 2016, in for anyone, whether they live in New Castle, Lawrence County or are visiting.
“It’s open to anyone who feels they need vegetables,” Rice said. “Our garden is for anyone in need of our produce.”
Rice said the garden has been successful over the years helping families in need in the community.
He added the garden is just one aspect in the revitalization of the Elm Street community in New Castle, which also includes the neighborhood watch, different programs and initiatives through different community groups and businesses and the renovation of Farrell Playground.
“I get to witness hope coming back to the community,” Rice said. “I see children playing when I didn’t see it before. The garden happens to be a part of it.”
