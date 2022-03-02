FROM STAFF REPORTS
A Lowellville man is in federal custody after Pulaski Township police discovered 18 images of child pornography on his cell phone and reported it to, and shared information with, federal authorities.
Joseph Garchar, 46, is in the Mahoning County jail facing charges in federal court of sexual exploitation of children. An investigation was conducted by the FBI, Lawrence County investigators including the Pulaski Township police, and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.
Agents reported having discovered close-up pictures of a child’s genitalia on Garchar’s cellphone that showed him apparently touching the child. According to a criminal complaint, forensic investigators determined the photos were taken on April 10 and Oct. 29 last year.
The investigation began Dec. 25 after someone discovered the pictures on Garchar’s phone and shared them with the Pulaski police, according to an officer involved in the investigation. The Pulaski officer determined that a child in the photos was in Garchar’s care when the photos were taken in Lowellville, according to court records.
