Gas prices are at their cheapest in years.
Business, however, isn’t booming as some might suspect.
“People use $25 and fill up their cars now,” Avery Hendrickson said while working behind the counter at Fast Gas in New Wilmington.
She said the business lately has been doing half as much in profits from the pumps. Part of that is because of the low prices. Some comes as more and more people stay inside — social distancing, to use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s term — as the coronavirus spreads across the nation.
On Tuesday afternoon, however, there was a steady stream of customers filling up at the station located on South New Castle Street.
“For some reason, everyone decided to go out today,” Hendrickson said. “It’s been slow because of the coronavirus.”
Next door at the business’s body shop, owner Luke Proudfoot said business has been “hit-and-miss.”
“I see a lot of traffic out,” he said, as cars stopped and started at one of the two traffic lights in the borough and runners and joggers whizzed by.
Where everyone was driving to, he was unsure.
In western Pennsylvania, prices for an average gallon of gas fell 13 cents this week after falling 12 cents the week before, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. While gas prices in the region are moving cheaper primarily because of inexpensive crude oil prices, declining stock levels and lower refinery rates are slowing the pace at which pump prices drop in the region compared to other states in the Midwest and Southern regions, AAA reported.
Pennsylvania’s average price is $2.35 — a handful of gas stations in Lawrence County, including Fast Gas, were selling a gallon at $1.89. At Last Minit Mart on Wilmington Road, however, a steady stream of customers flocked to the store the pumps Monday afternoon. Temika Dennis, an employee at the BP store, said traffic has been high.
The store was granted approval to sell alcohol in September 2018.
“A lot of people are happy we sell wine,” Dennis said. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed all state-run liquor stores last Tuesday for at least the rest of the month.
At both locations, extra precautions have been added, including lots of time spent sanitizing surfaces. Both locations, like all restaurants in the state, are barred from letting customers eat inside the restaurant due to a mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf.
While gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break, it appears that will not yet be the case this year. With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, there is less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.
Nationally, prices are 50 cents cheaper on average than they were at this time last year. Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices, AAA reported. Crude accounts for more than 50 percent of the retail pump prices, and in the last week, crude oil prices dropped to $22 a barrel – a low not seen since 2002. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia continues to push crude prices down and until these factors cease, domestic crude prices are likely to remain low.
