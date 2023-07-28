A bidder has been chosen for the demolition of the former FirstMerit Bank building.
During its monthly meeting Thursday, the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County voted 3-0 to accept a $624,600 bid from Dore & Associates of Bay City, Michigan. Authority members Jon Natale and Frank Telesz were absent.
County Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney said Dore & Associates had the lowest qualified bid out of the seven, with the other six bidders ranging from $823,314 to $2.5 million.
She said the estimates for the demolition and engineering costs of the project were expected to be around $644,600.
McKinney said the Redevelopment Authority will be the one to sign a contract with Dore & Associates in August, but said they have been working closely with the City of New Castle and its engineering firm, RAR Engineering.
McKinney’s office and RAR had a meeting Monday to discuss the bids and discuss the lowest bidder.
McKinney said she also reached out to Brian Lawrence, the executive director for the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County. The company was used in Jeannette to demolish the former Monsour Medical Center about eight years ago.
“He said they did a good job,” McKinney said.
McKinney said the company does work in the Pittsburgh-area and has an overall good reputation from past clients. She said the bid was lower due to the company specializing in only demolitions and asbestos abatements and it doesn’t subcontract or rent equipment.
“I’m comfortable with them,” McKinney said. “That is all that they do.”
The county planning office, RAR and City Administrator Chris Frye met with representatives from Dore on Wednesday. Company representatives said the project manager lives in Pittsburgh and would be on-site every day.
McKinney said Dore expects the demolition to begin in September and last 120 days into December, though the county and city would be flexible for any extensions needed.
“We want to do it right,” McKinney said.
McKinney said the cost of the project will be split 50-50 between the county through the Redevelopment Authority and the city.
The funding will come from both the county’s and city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
County commissioners previously allocated $250,000 in ARPA funding to help with redevelopment initiatives in New Castle and Ellwood City, with the commissioners allocating another $800,000 in ARPA funding to the city to help with the demolition, start a facade program and to help the city build a green space park on the site of the building.
Mayor Bryan Cameron previously said the city is looking to allocate $500,000 in its own ARPA funding toward the demolition and the green space project.
The Redevelopment Authority will next meet at noon Aug. 24, at the commissioners conference room at the Lawrence County Government Center.
During that meeting, an official contract between the Redevelopment Authority and Dore will be signed, as well as separate agreements between the authority and RAR Engineering and the authority and the city.
There will also be a presentation on the official timetable and demolition plan for the project.
McKinney said notices will be given out to neighboring businesses, with further information, including the road closures and detours, to be presented and later distributed online and through the news.
The former FirstMerit building has been abandoned and vacant for more than seven years.
Developer Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B had purchased the building in 2018, but his plans for the building fell through, leading the building to go through a tax upset sale, and later a free and clear sale.
After the building failed to sale both times, it went into the county repository.
