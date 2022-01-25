If you hear a boom, call 9-1-1.
That’s the advice of Mayor Chris Frye as efforts are ongoing to quiet down the Ben Weitsman scrapyard on South Jefferson Street. Especially audible at night, the booms from the scrapyard can be heard all over the city and have been the cause of complaints previously.
Councilman David Ward broached the subject again at Tuesday’s caucus meeting, saying he had a few residents bring their concerns to him about the noise.
“I live on Home Street and they’re loud,” Ward said. “Pretty loud.”
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile said police Chief Bobby Salem and fire Chief Mike Kobbe have met with Ben Weitsman officials before over the issues. While some noise is from a large shredder onsite, the booms are from when gasoline is left in tanks of vehicles that are being crushed.
“They (Salem and Kobbe) have worked with them, especially about the booms,” she said.
Gavrile added there is a new system in place that allows the tanks to be emptied before being crushed. If there is a boom, it’s likely from a vehicle that comes on a truck already crushed.
Frye’s advice is simply to call the police. He said police has authority on the matter because the code enforcement department can’t do anything under city ordinance. Businesses or residences cited under a disorderly house ordinance are given a fine higher than what is under the criminal code.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Gavrile revisited the idea of a recreation authority. The Greater New Castle Recreation Authority was to be the overseer of the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course, but disagreements occurred and it has never been moved off the table and onto an agenda for a vote.
Assistant solicitor Jonathan Miller found many inactive city boards with no members. Gavrile reasoned a recreation board, instead of an independent authority which would have no input from council, would be best to help manage the golf course.
“With the board of recreation, we keep the money in house,” she said. “We have a board that is interested in the recreational purposes of the City of New Castle, but mainly the golf course, which needs to be self-sustaining.”
The chairman of public works would be an ex officio member of the board. The city’s zoning and planning boards regularly meet and serve in an advisory position on matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.